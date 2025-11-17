 Madhya Pradesh November 17, 2025, Weather Updates: Winter Is Here! Bhopal Records Coldest Night In Nov At 5.2°C; Mercury Slips To Single Digit In 10 Districts
Madhya Pradesh November 17, 2025, Weather Updates: Winter Is Here! Bhopal Records Coldest Night In Nov At 5.2°C; Mercury Slips To Single Digit In 10 Districts

Madhya Pradesh November 17, 2025, Weather Updates: Winter Is Here! Bhopal Records Coldest Night In Nov At 5.2°C; Mercury Slips To Single Digit In 10 Districts

Meteorological department has urged residents to take necessary precautions as temperatures continue to drop across the state. The state capital Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2°C, marking its coldest November night ever and breaking an 84-year-old record; Indore also witnessed its coldest November night in 25 years

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh November 17, 2025, Weather Updates: State Gripped by Intense Cold Wave; Several Cities Break Records | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is gripped by an intense cold wave, with temperatures dropping acutely across all the districts of the state.

The state capital Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2°C, marking its coldest November night ever and breaking an 84-year-old record set in 1941, when the temperature was recorded at 6.1°C. The sudden drop of 1.2°C in a single night intensified the chill.

Indore have also recorded its coldest November night in 25 years, with temperatures falling to 7.2°C, despite a slight rise of 0.8°C from the previous night.

article-image

Rajgarh emerges as the coldest district, recording 5°C, the lowest so far this season. Other major cities also felt the impact of the cold wave, including Gwalior at 9.8°C, Ujjain at 9.6°C and Jabalpur at 9.3°C.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, low temperatures across the state have fallen below 12°C showing a severe winter. Vidisha has been particularly affected, with night temperatures dropping below 6°C.

article-image

Temperature recorded in several other districts:

Umaria (7°C), Naugaon (7.3°C), Betul (8.2°C), Rewa (8.4°C), Balaghat (9°C), Shivpuri (9°C), Dhar (9.4°C), Mandla (9.4°C) and Khajuraho (9.6°C).

Many regions including Chhindwara, Damoh, Khandwa, Sagar, Guna, Seoni, Ratlam, Sheopur, Khargone, Datia, Tikamgarh, Satna, Narsinghpur and Sidhi stayed close to the 10–11°C range.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the cold wave will intense in coming days. The department has urged residents to take necessary precautions as temperatures continue to drop across the state.

