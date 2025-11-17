MP News: Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar Repents For Comment Against Raja Ram Mohan Roy |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has expressed regret for making an adverse remark against social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy on Sunday. He said he personally respects Roy and repents the wrong statement.

Parmar released a video explaining that the comment occurred during a programme organised on Birsa Munda Jayanti in Agar. He said his words came in the flow of speech while referring to the conspiracies of Britishers.

He clarified that he regrets the statement made against the famed social reformer.Notably, during the Agar programme, Parmar had called Raja Ram Mohan Roy a “British agent.”

Jitu slams BJP

State Congress president Jitu Patwari criticised the BJP, saying its audacity in publicly insulting and disrespecting democracy and Constitution has reached a point where even revered social reformers are targeted.

Patwari said Raja Ram Mohan Roy was one of the greatest social reformers of modern India. Calling him a “British agent” is a grave injustice to history and hurts sentiments of millions of Indians.