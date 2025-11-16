 Indore News: Thousands Gather To See Twin Jain Initiations
Indore News: Thousands Gather To See Twin Jain Initiations

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the guidance of Acharya Vishwaratna Sagar and Acharya Mriduratan Sagar, the Shwetambar Jain community witnessed an extraordinary spiritual day that began with the initiation of 59-year-old Suresh Kothari on Saturday and continued on Sunday with the initiation of 21-year-old Kunal Kamathora.

After completing the traditional rituals that lasted nearly five hours, Kunal received the new name Muniraj Punyaratna Sagar. Along with this, Muniraj Udayratna Sagar was elevated to the title of Ganivarya.

Thousands of devotees from different cities gathered to witness the ceremonies organised under the banner of several Jain trusts and associations. Kunal, originally from Bhanpura, had already covered nearly 1000 kilometres of religious travel and completed multiple austerities over the past two years. During the ceremony, he gave up worldly ornaments, accepted the symbolic robe and performed all rituals with visible joy.

Community members showered rice grains as blessings, while donors presented essential items for monastic life. In the presence of the idol of Lord Shantinath, Kunal was formally declared a monk of the Jain order. Muniraj Udayratna Sagar also underwent rituals for his elevation, including the recitation of 750 Nandi Sutra verses. The entire premises echoed with chants throughout the day as devotees celebrated this rare spiritual moment.

