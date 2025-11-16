 MP News: Tiger Falls Prey To Electric Trap Set By Poachers For Wild Boars In Sanjay Tiger Reserve; Two Held, Third Absconding
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Tiger Falls Prey To Electric Trap Set By Poachers For Wild Boars In Sanjay Tiger Reserve; Two Held, Third Absconding

MP News: Tiger Falls Prey To Electric Trap Set By Poachers For Wild Boars In Sanjay Tiger Reserve; Two Held, Third Absconding

The accused had laid an electric trap to catch wild boars and the tiger became a victim. The accused got perturbed on seeing that the tiger had died and disposed of the carcass by cutting it into pieces. The third absconding accused is in possession of the long knife used to cut the tiger into pieces and hunt is on to nab him. The teeth and nails of the tiger were found intact

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Tiger Falls Prey To Electric Trap Set By Poachers For Wild Boars In Sanjay Tiger Reserve; Two Held, Third Absconding |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poachers killed a tiger through electrocution in Biohari circle of Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Sidhi. Later they chopped the body parts of the feline and hid them in a field and a nearby pond.

Forest officials arrested two of the accused and recovered the body parts of the big cat. The third accused is on the run.

Sanjay Tiger Reserve officials said that on November 8, the body parts of a wild animal were found in a field in Bochro village of Biohari circle. A case was registered and a hunt was launched to nab the accused. The help of the Special Tiger Force was also taken in this regard.

During the intensive search operation, accused Ambrish Loni and Lallu Kol were arrested on Saturday. Their statements were recorded and they were taken to the site for verification.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan Shaheens Beat India A By 8 Wickets To Seal Semi-Final Spot
Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan Shaheens Beat India A By 8 Wickets To Seal Semi-Final Spot
Maaz Sadaqat's 'Not Out' Call Controversy Triggers Uproar During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video
Maaz Sadaqat's 'Not Out' Call Controversy Triggers Uproar During IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video
India-A Players Skip Post-Match 'Handshake' Ritual After Pakistan-A Clinch 8-Wicket Win In Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video
India-A Players Skip Post-Match 'Handshake' Ritual After Pakistan-A Clinch 8-Wicket Win In Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash; Video
Tough Journeys Lead To Global Arenas: Checkout Inspiring Stories Of India’s Women Cricketers
Tough Journeys Lead To Global Arenas: Checkout Inspiring Stories Of India’s Women Cricketers

They had laid an electric trap to catch wild animals in Bochro revenue area on November 1. At 1.30 AM, a tiger fell victim to the electric trap and died.

Read Also
MP SIR News: Do Not Share OTP Or Download Fake ‘Sir.Apk’ App As Scammers Pose As Officials, Push...
article-image

Afterwards, the accused chopped the body parts of the tiger and hid some of them in a field located in Bochro. The remaining were hidden in the water of a local pond. Soon after this, the accused removed the trap and threw it into the bushes before fleeing.

The two accused were presented in Biohari court which sent them in judicial custody.

A forest official of Sanjay Tiger Reserve, pleading anonymity, said that three people were involved in the crime and two were arrested. The third accused was absconding.

He said the accused had chopped the carcass of the tiger, aged around 3 to 4 years, into four pieces. Two parts were hidden in the field, one in the local pond and the fourth piece was eaten by wild animals.

The accused had laid an electric trap to catch wild boars and the tiger became a victim. The accused got perturbed on seeing that the tiger had died and disposed of the carcass by cutting it into pieces. The third absconding accused is in possession of the long knife used to cut the tiger into pieces and hunt is on to nab him. The teeth and nails of the tiger were found intact, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Tiger Falls Prey To Electric Trap Set By Poachers For Wild Boars In Sanjay Tiger Reserve;...

MP News: Tiger Falls Prey To Electric Trap Set By Poachers For Wild Boars In Sanjay Tiger Reserve;...

MP News: Over 36 Lakh Saplings Planted In 2025 So Far; UAD Asks ULBs To Finalise 2026 Plantation...

MP News: Over 36 Lakh Saplings Planted In 2025 So Far; UAD Asks ULBs To Finalise 2026 Plantation...

Indore News: Thousands Gather To See Twin Jain Initiations

Indore News: Thousands Gather To See Twin Jain Initiations

MP News: Keep Media Away From Serious Crime Scenes, Orders PHQ

MP News: Keep Media Away From Serious Crime Scenes, Orders PHQ

Bhopal Ijtema: Massive Gathering Expected On Final Day

Bhopal Ijtema: Massive Gathering Expected On Final Day