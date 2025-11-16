MP SIR News: Do Not Share OTP Or Download Fake ‘Sir.Apk’ App As Scammers Pose As Officials, Push Malicious App, File To Steal Data And Money |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election Commission of India (ECI) is currently conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls to ensure accuracy in the voter list including adding eligible voters and removing ineligible or duplicate names.

However, cybercriminals are now exploiting this process by tricking citizens in the name of SIR forms. Bhopal Cyber Crime Branch has issued an alert in this regard and urged citizens to remain cautious while participating in the SIR process and to report any suspicious activities to the police without delay.

Modus operandi- It begins with fake verification calls

Fraudsters make fake calls claiming to be from government officials and ask for OTPs, saying it is required for SIR form verification. They attempt to install a malicious mobile app named ‘SIR.apk’ on users’ phones. To gain trust they use fake government like names, logos, and identities.

Authorities have clarified that it is completely safe to provide your mobile number while filling out the official SIR form. But citizens must remain alert and avoid sharing any sensitive information.

If someone calls claiming that an OTP has been sent for SIR verification and asks to share it, do not provide the OTP under any circumstances. Inform them that you will visit the office personally or speak only to Booth Level Officer (BLO).

If the caller threatens, pressures, or insists on getting the OTP immediately contact local police station and report the incident.

Government agencies never ask for OTPs, bank details, or personal information via call, WhatsApp, SMS, or APK files.

Theft of contacts, photos, messages, and banking details

Unauthorized withdrawal of money from bank account

Hacking of social media, email, and UPI applications

Malware or virus installation on your mobile