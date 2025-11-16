Bhopal News: ‘Journalism Is Meaningful Only When It Becomes The Voice Of Public,’ Says MCU Vice Chancellor Vijay Manohar Tiwari | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism and Communication University, Vijay Manohar Tiwari has said that journalism is meaningful only when it can become a voice of public issues.

Tiwari was speaking during the release of a special issue of 'Vikalp' at Vikas Bhawan on the university's campus in MP Nagar in the city recently.

Students from the Journalism Department of the university have produced a special issue of their experimental newspaper 'Vikalp', which focuses entirely on the ground realities of Bhopal's public transport system.

The special issue includes reports and on-the-ground photos exposing the city's transport system. The students have held the government accountable for the state of the capital's public transport system.

The university has 1,800 students from nearly 20 states, most of whom face daily public transportation problems. These experiences inspired the students to publish this special issue.

Head of Journalism Department, Dr. Rakhi Tiwari, Professor Shiv Kumar Vivek, and Professor Anup Dutta, along with all the department's professors, faculty members, and students were present. The students presented copies of the special issue of "Vikalp" to the editors of major newspapers, news channels, and digital platforms in Bhopal.