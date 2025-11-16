MP News: 5 Dead After Fortuner Rams Into Tractor Trolley In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior where 5 people died on the spot in this accident on the Gwalior-Jhansi highway, as reported on Sunday morning.

Upon receiving the news of the accident, a police team arrived at the scene and took all the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem.

According to information received, the deceased have not been identified so far. Police teams are working to identify the deceased.

According to information received, a Fortuner (MP 07 CG 9006) was coming from Jhansi. As the vehicle passed in front of Malwa College at around 6:30 am, a tractor loaded with sand came out from a turn.

The Fortuner was moving at a high speed, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle rammed into the tractor trolley. The accident was so severe that half of the Fortuner was crushed under the trolley.

All five died on the spot in this horrific road accident. The bodies were trapped between the tractor trolley and the car.

The car was completely shattered. Police arrived on the scene and, with the help of villagers, began efforts to remove the bodies by cutting the car with a cutter.

All the bodies were subsequently exhumed and sent for post-mortem examination.

(Inputs by FP News Service)