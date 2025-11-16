Madhya Pradesh November 16, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert Forecast For Next 3 Days; Bhopal Records 8°C, Indore At 9.6°C

Madhya Pradesh November 15, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Grips The State As Temperatures Drop To Record Lows | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is under an intense cold wave this November, with temperatures dropping to record lows across several regions.

Bhopal records chills at 8°C while Indore recorded 9.6°C on Friday-Saturday night.

Gwalior (9.9°C), Ujjain (11.7°C), and Jabalpur (9.7°C) also reported low temperatures.

The coldest places in the state were Rewa at 7.5°C and Naugaon in Chhatarpur at 7.8°C, followed closely by Khajuraho (9.4°C), Umaria (8.4°C), Shivpuri (9°C), Satna-Malajkhand (9.6°C), and Chhindwara (9.8°C). Many other cities recorded temperatures hovering around 10°C.

The unusual chill has been occurred due to snowfall in northern hill states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The cold northern winds are blowing directly into Madhya Pradesh which is causing drops in night temperatures, though sunshine at daytime offers some relief.

Read Also Indore News: Youth Killed After Speeding Mini Truck Hits Bike

What do meteorologists say?

Meteorologists confirmed that several districts have been experiencing extreme cold over the past 24 hours. A cold wave alert has been issued for the next three days for Bhopal, Indore, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Sehore, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Dindori, and Anuppur.

The first week of November has been unusually cold this year, continuing a decade-long trend of changing November weather.