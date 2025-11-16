 Madhya Pradesh November 16, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert Forecast For Next 3 Days; Bhopal Records 8°C, Indore At 9.6°C
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh November 16, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert Forecast For Next 3 Days; Bhopal Records 8°C, Indore At 9.6°C

Madhya Pradesh November 16, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert Forecast For Next 3 Days; Bhopal Records 8°C, Indore At 9.6°C

The unusual chill has been occurred due to snowfall in northern hill states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The cold northern winds are blowing directly into Madhya Pradesh which is causing drops in night temperatures, though sunshine at daytime offers some relief.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh November 15, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Grips The State As Temperatures Drop To Record Lows | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is under an intense cold wave this November, with temperatures dropping to record lows across several regions.

Bhopal records chills at 8°C while Indore recorded 9.6°C on Friday-Saturday night.

Gwalior (9.9°C), Ujjain (11.7°C), and Jabalpur (9.7°C) also reported low temperatures.

Read Also
Tome & Plume: British Style Mingles With Hungarian Thought In Booker Winner Davis Szalay’s Works
article-image

The coldest places in the state were Rewa at 7.5°C and Naugaon in Chhatarpur at 7.8°C, followed closely by Khajuraho (9.4°C), Umaria (8.4°C), Shivpuri (9°C), Satna-Malajkhand (9.6°C), and Chhindwara (9.8°C). Many other cities recorded temperatures hovering around 10°C.

FPJ Shorts
US Confirms Successful B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Stockpile Flight Tests Using Stealth F-35A Fighter Jet
US Confirms Successful B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Stockpile Flight Tests Using Stealth F-35A Fighter Jet
What Is Marburg Virus? Know Causes & Symptoms About This Deadly Outbreak In Ethiopia
What Is Marburg Virus? Know Causes & Symptoms About This Deadly Outbreak In Ethiopia
Saudi Arabia Pivots To Bollywood to Drive Its Vision 2030 Cultural Reset
Saudi Arabia Pivots To Bollywood to Drive Its Vision 2030 Cultural Reset
UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway; Video
UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway; Video

The unusual chill has been occurred due to snowfall in northern hill states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The cold northern winds are blowing directly into Madhya Pradesh which is causing drops in night temperatures, though sunshine at daytime offers some relief.

Read Also
Indore News: Youth Killed After Speeding Mini Truck Hits Bike
article-image

What do meteorologists say?

Meteorologists confirmed that several districts have been experiencing extreme cold over the past 24 hours. A cold wave alert has been issued for the next three days for Bhopal, Indore, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Sehore, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Dindori, and Anuppur.

The first week of November has been unusually cold this year, continuing a decade-long trend of changing November weather.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh November 16, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert Forecast For Next 3 Days; Bhopal...

Madhya Pradesh November 16, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert Forecast For Next 3 Days; Bhopal...

Bhopal News: Minor Among 3 Detained For Snatching Deputy CM PA’s Phone; Committed Multiple Mobile...

Bhopal News: Minor Among 3 Detained For Snatching Deputy CM PA’s Phone; Committed Multiple Mobile...

Indore News: Strong Public Participation A Must For Good Traffic Management; Indore Has 33L...

Indore News: Strong Public Participation A Must For Good Traffic Management; Indore Has 33L...

Tome & Plume: British Style Mingles With Hungarian Thought In Booker Winner Davis Szalay’s Works

Tome & Plume: British Style Mingles With Hungarian Thought In Booker Winner Davis Szalay’s Works

Bhopal News: Man Held For Killing Brother Over Illicit Relationship; Blind Murder Cracked

Bhopal News: Man Held For Killing Brother Over Illicit Relationship; Blind Murder Cracked