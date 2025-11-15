 Indore News: Youth Killed After Speeding Mini Truck Hits Bike
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Youth Killed After Speeding Mini Truck Hits Bike

Indore News: Youth Killed After Speeding Mini Truck Hits Bike

Jeevan’s cousin Dipesh told police that the victim was employed in a private company for the past five to six years and was the sole breadwinner for his family. He is survived by his parents and elder brother. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, but eyewitnesses managed to note down the vehicle’s registration number.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Youth Killed After Speeding Mini Truck Hits Bike |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man was killed after a speeding mini truck hit his motorcycle in Gandhinagar area late on Friday night. The incident occurred around midnight near Khedapati Hanuman Temple when the victim was returning home after work.

According to police, deceased was identified as Jeevan Rathore, a resident of Bhairu Math, Hatod.

Jeevan’s cousin Dipesh told police that the victim was employed in a private company for the past five to six years and was the sole breadwinner for his family. He is survived by his parents and elder brother.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, but eyewitnesses managed to note down the vehicle’s registration number.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Balcony Of Two-Storey Chawl Collapses In Diva Area, Traps 30; All Evacuated Unhurt
Thane: Balcony Of Two-Storey Chawl Collapses In Diva Area, Traps 30; All Evacuated Unhurt
Shubman Gill Injury Update: Indian Captain Taken To ICU, Will Take No Further Part In Eden Gardens Clash
Shubman Gill Injury Update: Indian Captain Taken To ICU, Will Take No Further Part In Eden Gardens Clash
Mexico City Gen Z-Led Anti-Crime Rally Leaves 120+ Injured, 40 Arrested; Videos Surface
Mexico City Gen Z-Led Anti-Crime Rally Leaves 120+ Injured, 40 Arrested; Videos Surface
Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Forensic Team Recovers 3 Cartridges Of 9mm Calibre From Site; No Weapon Found
Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Forensic Team Recovers 3 Cartridges Of 9mm Calibre From Site; No Weapon Found
Read Also
MP News: Actor Ajaz Khan Appears Before Crime Branch For Posting Objectionable Video After Gangster...
article-image

Police started a probe and are gathering information about the errant driver based on CCTV footage and vehicle’s registration number.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his two-wheeler in Simrol area. The incident occurred on Friday evening near Bheru Maharaj temple on Simrol Road when he was returning home after attending a community feast (Bhandara) at the temple.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ashok, son of Nanuram, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Bijalpur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Youth Killed After Speeding Mini Truck Hits Bike

Indore News: Youth Killed After Speeding Mini Truck Hits Bike

Indore News: Dumper Crushes 3-Year-Old Boy To Death

Indore News: Dumper Crushes 3-Year-Old Boy To Death

Indore News: SGSITS HoD Accused Of Sexually Harassing Student, Probe Ordered

Indore News: SGSITS HoD Accused Of Sexually Harassing Student, Probe Ordered

Indore News: 900 Kgs Of Fennel, 400 Kgs Of Poppy Seeds Seized

Indore News: 900 Kgs Of Fennel, 400 Kgs Of Poppy Seeds Seized

Indore News: AI Is No Longer A Concept In City But Fast-Unfolding Reality, Says Experts

Indore News: AI Is No Longer A Concept In City But Fast-Unfolding Reality, Says Experts