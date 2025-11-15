Indore News: Youth Killed After Speeding Mini Truck Hits Bike |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man was killed after a speeding mini truck hit his motorcycle in Gandhinagar area late on Friday night. The incident occurred around midnight near Khedapati Hanuman Temple when the victim was returning home after work.

According to police, deceased was identified as Jeevan Rathore, a resident of Bhairu Math, Hatod.

Jeevan’s cousin Dipesh told police that the victim was employed in a private company for the past five to six years and was the sole breadwinner for his family. He is survived by his parents and elder brother.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, but eyewitnesses managed to note down the vehicle’s registration number.

Police started a probe and are gathering information about the errant driver based on CCTV footage and vehicle’s registration number.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his two-wheeler in Simrol area. The incident occurred on Friday evening near Bheru Maharaj temple on Simrol Road when he was returning home after attending a community feast (Bhandara) at the temple.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ashok, son of Nanuram, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Bijalpur.