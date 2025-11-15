 MP News: Actor Ajaz Khan Appears Before Crime Branch For Posting Objectionable Video After Gangster Salman Lala’s Death, Phone Seized
After his death, Khan was booked for his video remarks. Lala was a local history-sheeter from the MIG area. In the video, Khan alleged that Lala could not have drowned as he was an experienced swimmer and claimed he was targeted because of his religion—allegations denied by police. According to officials, the viral video had the potential to incite hatred and disturb public peace.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Actor Ajaz Khan, who was booked for posting an objectionable video on social media after death of gangster Salman Lala, appeared before Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya on Saturday. During questioning, the officer issued a strict warning, after which Khan apologised. His mobile phone was seized for investigation.

A few days ago, Lala drowned in a pond in Sehore while trying to escape from police. After the incident, Khan uploaded a video and comments that police termed objectionable. An FIR was registered, and he was served a notice to appear before the crime branch.

Khan arrived with his lawyer to respond to the notice. During interrogation, DCP Dandotiya cautioned him about his posts, and Khan expressed regret. Police recorded his statement and seized his phone for further probe.

Police said they had been searching for Lala and an accomplice in a criminal case. After tracking their location to Sehore, police arrested the accomplice. Lala then fled and reportedly jumped into a pond to evade arrest, where he drowned.

According to officials, the viral video had the potential to incite hatred and disturb public peace. After reviewing the complaint, video evidence, and screenshots, police concluded that Khan had violated the law. A case has been registered against him under Sections 223, 196, and 353(1)(b)(g) of the BNS.

