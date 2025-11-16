Indore News: City Immersed In Devotion On Tribal Pride Day |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city celebrated Tribal Pride Day with devotion and enthusiasm on Saturday, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. Tribal culture, traditions and his contribution to nation-building were remembered with reverence.

Radheshyam Jamle, convener of Tribal Development Forum, Indore Metropolitan Area, said that brothers and sisters from tribal community assembled at two different points in the metropolis and marched to Tantya Bhil Square.

Participants reached the statue of Tantya Mama Bhil and performed aarti to Bharat Mata, Birsa Munda and Tantya Mama, offering floral tributes.

A tribal dance troupe presented a vibrant performance in traditional attire accompanied by indigenous musical instruments. Organisers said Tribal Pride Day is not merely a community celebration but a symbol of national pride, inspiring the younger generation with stories of courage, heritage and sacrifice for national defence.

They recalled that the great revolutionary Birsa Munda laid the foundations of the freedom struggle by uniting tribal communities against British rule. On his 150th birth anniversary, people across the country are embracing his ideals while striving for a harmonious, strong and progressive India.

The processions were conducted by Mahendra Parte, Rameshwar Jamle, Ashok Baria, Ashish Katara and Durgesh Golkar. Those especially present included Dr Anurag Panvel, Sonal Darbar, Sonam Ninama, Anita Thakur, Neha Dabar, Ajmer Singh Bhabhar and Punjalal Ninama.