 Indore News: City Immersed In Devotion On Tribal Pride Day
Indore News: City Immersed In Devotion On Tribal Pride Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 12:29 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city celebrated Tribal Pride Day with devotion and enthusiasm on Saturday, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. Tribal culture, traditions and his contribution to nation-building were remembered with reverence.

Radheshyam Jamle, convener of Tribal Development Forum, Indore Metropolitan Area, said that brothers and sisters from tribal community assembled at two different points in the metropolis and marched to Tantya Bhil Square.

Participants reached the statue of Tantya Mama Bhil and performed aarti to Bharat Mata, Birsa Munda and Tantya Mama, offering floral tributes.

They recalled that the great revolutionary Birsa Munda laid the foundations of the freedom struggle by uniting tribal communities against British rule. On his 150th birth anniversary, people across the country are embracing his ideals while striving for a harmonious, strong and progressive India.

The processions were conducted by Mahendra Parte, Rameshwar Jamle, Ashok Baria, Ashish Katara and Durgesh Golkar. Those especially present included Dr Anurag Panvel, Sonal Darbar, Sonam Ninama, Anita Thakur, Neha Dabar, Ajmer Singh Bhabhar and Punjalal Ninama.

