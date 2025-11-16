Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Inspects Loha Mandi, Says New Truck Movement Rules Soon |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking serious note of long-standing complaints about traffic congestion, disorder and encroachment in Loha Mandi area, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Golu Shukla conducted an on-site inspection on Saturday.

They were accompanied by corporator Mridul Agrawal, additional municipal commissioner Rohit Sisonia, DCP (traffic) Anand Kaladgi, and key representatives of the local business community.

During the inspection, the officials walked from Agrasen Square to Juni Indore Bridge and reviewed the internal roads of Loha Mandi. They found that unregulated entry of heavy vehicles, roadside encroachments and irregular loading–unloading activities were the main causes of persistent traffic jams, inconveniencing traders and the general public.

Bhargav directed officials to remove encroachments on both sides of the internal roads immediately to ensure smooth vehicle movement. He instructed that roads inside Loha Mandi be developed at the earliest through public participation under the PPP model to improve transportation.

To control congestion permanently, Mayor ordered creation of a new scheduling system for trucks, goods vehicles, and loading–unloading activity. He said that a special coordination meeting of traders, public representatives, and the traffic department will be held soon to finalise a practical, long-term solution.

MLA Golu Shukla described Loha Mandi as one of Indore’s most important commercial zones. Streamlined traffic and organised operations, he said, are top priorities for the administration. He appealed to traders for cooperation, noting that resolving disorder requires joint responsibility between the administration and the business community.

Bhargav said that Indore Municipal Corporation and district administration will soon prepare a comprehensive action plan for roads, traffic flow and encroachment removal in Loha Mandi. The aim, he said, is to make commercial operations in the area smoother, safer and more efficient.