Indore News: SGSITS HoD Accused Of Sexually Harassing Student, Probe Ordered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A senior professor and head of a department in Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), the state’s leading engineering college, was accused of sexually harassing a female student inside his cabin. The institute administration divested the professor from all academic and administrative responsibilities until an inquiry was completed.

The incident allegedly took place in the electrical engineering department on Thursday.

According to the student, she had gone to HoD Sandeep Bhongade’s cabin regarding an issue related to her exams. During the conversation, the professor allegedly placed his hand on her waist and told her that although she had a “year-back,” he could help her pass the exam.

Shaken by the incident, the student immediately left the cabin and reported the matter to institute director Dr Neetesh Purohit. She later approached the Tukoganj police station with her parents and submitted a written complaint.

Sources claimed that some members of the college administration initially tried to dissuade the student from filing a police complaint.

Following the complaint, the institute referred the case to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for investigation. The committee has temporarily relieved Bhongade of all duties related to exams, teaching, academic work and evaluation and is expected to record statements from both sides in the coming days.

Only after hearing both parties will it submit its report, based on which further action will be taken. Bhongade denied all allegations and refused to comment further when approached.

Administrative officer Dr Girish Thakur said the professor was divested of all responsibilities, including the HoD position, to protect the academic interests of the complainant. “Both sides will be heard and the committee will submit its report. Action will be taken accordingly,” he said.