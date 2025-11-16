Indore News: AI Is No Longer A Concept In City But Fast-Unfolding Reality, Says Experts | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With AI rapidly reshaping industries and academia alike, the city witnessed a major gathering of young technologists as IET-DAVV and Google Developer Group (GDG) Indore hosted “AI Unplugged: A Prelude to DevFest” at DAVV Auditorium on Saturday.

The event served as a vibrant platform for students and innovators to explore the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and future-ready tech skills.

The event drew an enthusiastic crowd of more than 800 students from Indore and nearby colleges, along with active members of the GDG community.

The primary aim of the programme was to spark in-depth discussions on General AI, cloud workflows and emerging career paths in the AI era. Speakers highlighted global technological trends, emphasising that the future of AI is no longer a concept of imagination but a fast-unfolding reality. Students from outside institutions also participated and praised the sessions.

Dhananjay Kumar (Nomacoder AI)

Dhananjay Kumar provided a comprehensive overview of the current AI landscape, recent advancements and the growing influence of AI across industries and education. He described AI not just as a tool but as a full-fledged ecosystem that is redefining standards in business, learning and services.

Madhavi Shelke (Lead Software Engineer, Impetus)

Madhavi explained the evolution from prompt engineering to agent-based AI systems. Her session showcased how refined prompts and multi-step agent design can transform generative AI into practical, scalable solutions.

Ayush Arora (Founder, FilterPixel)

Ayush demonstrated how Google Cloud Workflows can be used to orchestrate, scale, and automate GenAI systems. He shared real-world examples and discussed challenges faced during the implementation of workflow-based AI pipelines.

Himanshu Ramchandani (AI Engineering Leadership)

Himanshu focused on practical strategies for rapidly mastering AI: project-based learning, small but consistent goals, continuous deployment, and feedback-driven iteration. He emphasised that a builder’s mindset accelerates both learning and innovation.

Panel Discussion: “From Code to Career: Navigating Jobs in the AI Era”

The panel provided students with actionable guidance on the evolving job landscape in the age of AI. Topics included essential skills such as data handling, model integration, infrastructure knowledge, interview preparation, and pathways for entering and growing in the tech industry. Panelists encouraged students to build strong project-driven portfolios and maintain a habit of lifelong learning.