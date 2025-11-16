Indore News: 900 Kgs Of Fennel, 400 Kgs Of Poppy Seeds Seized |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the district administration and the Food and Drug Administration seized about 900 kilogrammes of fennel (saunf) and 400 kg of poppy seeds (khas-khas) from a godown in Siyaganj area on Saturday.

The godown was sealed as the team suspected that the fennel contained artificial colour and the poppy seeds were not of standard quality.

Acting on the instructions of district collector Shivam Verma, the team inspected the godown of Jayshree Merchant located on Jawahar Marg Warehouse Road.

The proprietor was identified as Amit Gogia. During the inspection, large quantities of fennel and poppy seeds were found stored for sale. Initial testing raised doubts about artificial colour in the fennel and the quality of the poppy seeds, after which samples of both items were taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 for detailed laboratory testing. Since the godown did not have any food license or registration, it was ordered to remain closed until further orders.

Officials said that providing pure and safe food to citizens was the administration’s top priority. The collected samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory and further legal action will be taken once the reports are received.

Officials also informed consumers about simple ways to check adulteration at home.

Fennel can be rubbed in the hands to see if a dark green colour comes off, which indicates added colour, while a light green shade is natural. Poppy seeds can be tested by placing them in a glass of water. Pure poppy seeds settle at the bottom while impure ones float and turn the water milky.