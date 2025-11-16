 Indore News: Tribals Always At Forefront In Saving Water, Forests, Land, Says Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat
Indore News: Tribals Always At Forefront In Saving Water, Forests, Land, Says Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat

Minister Silawat was speaking at the district-level Tribal Pride Day program held on Saturday at the Community Hall Complex in Patalpani, Mhow, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda. MLA Usha Thakur and CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain were also present.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 12:24 AM IST
Indore News: Tribals Always At Forefront In Saving Water, Forests, Land, Says Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat said that tribal communities have always been at the forefront in protecting forests, land and water. The state government is implementing various schemes for tribal welfare, benefiting women, men and children, while also running awareness programmes to eradicate sickle cell anemia.

MLA Thakur said the journey from man to Narayan is marked by the legacy of Birsa Munda and Tantya Mama, urging tribal community to draw inspiration from these heroes and follow their path.

The programme began with floral tributes at samadhi of Tantya Mama, followed by garlanding and lighting of lamps on portraits of Birsa Munda and Tantya Mama. Minister Silawat, MLA Thakur and other public representatives participated in the ceremony.

