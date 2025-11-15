 MP News: Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar Calls Raja Ram Mohan Roy British Agent, Sparks Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar Calls Raja Ram Mohan Roy British Agent, Sparks Row

MP News: Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar Calls Raja Ram Mohan Roy British Agent, Sparks Row

He made the statement at a function on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda in Agar Malwa district on Saturday. "There were efforts to change the religious faith of the people through the British education system. The British made several people fake social reformers, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy was working as an agent of the British." he said

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar Calls Raja Ram Mohan Roy British Agent, Causes Row |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has called social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy an agent of the British.

He made the statement at a function on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda in Agar Malwa district on Saturday. There were efforts to change the religious faith of the people through the British education system.

The British made several people fake social reformers, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy was working as an agent of the British. Birsa Munda fought against the British government’s plan to do religious conversion.

The previous governments tried to suppress the contribution of the tribal leaders who fought for the country’s freedom struggle. The British government made the fake social reformers great and suppressed the contributions of the real freedom fighters. Birsa Munda wanted to study, but only missionary schools run by the British imparted education those days.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Notorious Drug Supplier 'Golden Bhura' Back In Custody As ANC Probes Fresh Mephedrone Trail
Mumbai News: Notorious Drug Supplier 'Golden Bhura' Back In Custody As ANC Probes Fresh Mephedrone Trail
Mumbai Crime News: Woman Accuses Vikhroli Advocate Of Rape And Professional Misconduct; Bar Council Complaint Filed
Mumbai Crime News: Woman Accuses Vikhroli Advocate Of Rape And Professional Misconduct; Bar Council Complaint Filed
Mumbai Climate Week: Children Collect 350 Bags Of Plastic In Prabhadevi & Juhu Beach Cleanup
Mumbai Climate Week: Children Collect 350 Bags Of Plastic In Prabhadevi & Juhu Beach Cleanup
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Begin Operations On December 25; Akasa Air To Operate First Commercial Flight; Check Schedule, Prices & More
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Begin Operations On December 25; Akasa Air To Operate First Commercial Flight; Check Schedule, Prices & More

In the name of educating people, the British used to do religious conversion. Leaving the classroom, Munda swung into action against the British. It was Birsa Munda who first fought against religious conversion and tried to save the tribal people.

Roy fought against bad social customs

Raja Ram Mohan Roy played an important role in stopping Sati Pratha, child marriage, casteism, religious dogmas, and Purdah system. He also founded Brahma Samaj.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CMRS Team Checks Public Safety Aspect Of Metro Priority Corridor; MPMRC Hopes To Get...

MP News: CMRS Team Checks Public Safety Aspect Of Metro Priority Corridor; MPMRC Hopes To Get...

Bhopal News: Police Bust One-Man Run Counterfeit Currency Racket; Fake Notes Worth ₹2.25 Lakh...

Bhopal News: Police Bust One-Man Run Counterfeit Currency Racket; Fake Notes Worth ₹2.25 Lakh...

MP News: Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar Calls Raja Ram Mohan Roy British Agent, Sparks...

MP News: Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar Calls Raja Ram Mohan Roy British Agent, Sparks...

Bhopal News: ‘Kachra Cafe’ May Shut As Inquiry Confirms Misuse; Original Recycling Mission...

Bhopal News: ‘Kachra Cafe’ May Shut As Inquiry Confirms Misuse; Original Recycling Mission...

Bhopal News: White Smoke Emanates From Moving Bus, All Passengers Evacuated Safely

Bhopal News: White Smoke Emanates From Moving Bus, All Passengers Evacuated Safely