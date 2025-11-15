 Bhopal News: Police Bust One-Man Run Counterfeit Currency Racket; Fake Notes Worth ₹2.25 Lakh Seized
Police found detailed information on currency printing techniques, including photos and videos of printing equipment, in his mobile phone

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major breakthrough, Piplani police on Saturday busted a counterfeit currency racket run single-handedly by 21-year-old Vivek Yadav from his rented house in Karond area.

Despite being only a Class 10 pass, Vivek has expertise in printing technology. Hi-tech equipment along with high-quality fake currency worth Rs 2.25 lakh in Rs 500 notes were seized, police said.

ACP Govindpura Aditi B Saxena said a police team under acting in-charge Anand Singh Parihar detained Vivek in Shanti Nagar after he was found with 23 fake Rs 500 notes resembling original currency. Initially, Vivek claimed he got the notes by mistake. However, police found detailed information on currency printing techniques, including photos and videos of printing equipment, in his mobile phone.

A search of his rented house in Murli Nagar at Karond recovered counterfeit currency worth Rs 2,25,500 and equipment including a computer, printer, punch machine, cutting tools, adhesives, dyes, special paper, hot-stamping foil, light box and screen plates. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

Fake notes worth Rs 5-6 lakh circulated

When interrogated, Vivek admitted to circulating Rs 5-6 lakh worth of fake notes across Bhopal, mainly targeting small shopkeepers. His activities came to light after a shopkeeper grew suspicious when Vivek attempted to use a fake note at the same store twice. Vivek previously worked in Mumbai and was employed at a printing unit in Mandideep. He claimed making fake notes for the past year.

Self-taught expertise

Despite being only Class 10 pass, Vivek learnt printing techniques from online sources and foreign books. He purchased expensive materials and advanced tools to perfect note quality.

Vivek told police he ordered special paper online, manually cut and marked sheets, pasted imitation RBI strips, and used a printer to produce high-quality fake notes. He also studied several books to improve printing quality.

