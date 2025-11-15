MP News: After 15 Years, Man Gets ₹3.8 Lakh Back From Forgotten Bank Account In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A physically-challenged man received ₹3.88 lakh after the bank reopened his long-inactive account during “Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikar” campaign in Gwalior on Saturday.

The Finance Ministry is allowing people and their family members to claim such forgotten funds.

Know more about him below :

The man named Premchand Umraiya, a disabled resident of Rambagh Colony in Shinde Ki Chhawni, knew he had an account in Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank, but he did not know how much money was in it. The account had not been used for 15–16 years.

Under the campaign, the Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank called him to a special camp at the Collectorate.

When officials transferred the amount to his account, he was overjoyed. RBI AGM Vishwajit and the Lead Bank Manager handed him a certificate for the released amount.

Many others received their unclaimed deposits too

Other people who came to the camp also received their unclaimed deposits.

Bank officials said that some cases with small problems will be solved in the next few days. They also noted that fewer people attended the camp than expected.

Across the district, about 2,77,336 accounts currently hold nearly ₹125 crore in unclaimed money. This includes accounts that have been inactive for years or belong to people who have passed away.