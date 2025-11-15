Bhopal News: White Smoke Emanates From Moving Bus, All Passengers Evacuated Safely

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major mishap was averted on Saturday morning when a city bus of Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) suddenly began emitting dense white smoke while heading to New Market.

The unexpected smoke led to panic among passengers, but swift action by the driver ensured all eight passengers alighted from the bus safely. The bus had departed from Board Office Square when the incident took place on the way to New Market.

The incident occurred on the rear side of a TR-4 BCLL bus, which was running on its regular route when passengers noticed smoke rising from the rear section. Within seconds, the smoke spread inside the vehicle, causing confusion and panic among the eight commuters on board. Realizing the severity of the situation, the driver immediately stopped the bus on the roadside. Acting quickly, he jumped out through a window to escape the smoke, while passengers were evacuated through the front door.

No injuries were reported, and all passengers managed to get out safely. The bus was later taken to the depot, where a technical team began examining the vehicle to determine the cause of the malfunction.

According to BCLL officials, the smoke was caused by a jammed turbo unit, which led to smoke escaping through the silencer. They stated that such mechanical issues can occur and reassured commuters that there was no major cause for concern. The bus will be repaired and put back into service after a detailed inspection.

Was it due to a short circuit?

Mayor-in-Council (MIC) member Manoj Rathore provided an alternative preliminary assessment, suggesting that the smoke may have resulted from a short circuit in the rear portion of the bus.

He confirmed that all fitness and vehicle documentation were complete but emphasized that a full investigation is underway to identify the exact fault.

Rohit Yadav, Manager, BCLL said, "The smoke originated from the silencer due to a blocked turbocharger unit and assured that necessary repairs are being carried out. The vehicle will resume operations only after it passes a thorough technical check."