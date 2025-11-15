Bhopal News: ‘Kachra Cafe’ May Shut As Inquiry Confirms Misuse; Original Recycling Mission Diverted, Tender Likely To Be Cancelled |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) “Kachra Cafe” model, once hailed as first of its kind in India, is in serious trouble. Cafes operating at Bittan Market, 10 Number Market and Boat Club may lose permission and shut within a week after allegations surfaced that the project was altered without approval and developed on municipal land without mandatory clearances.

Originally, the BMC had approved an NGO to operate Samadhan Kendras (solution centres) focused on recycling initiatives. Instead, the NGO allegedly converted these centres into commercial restaurants,expanding structures far beyond permitted limits.

The issue came to light after activist Nitin Saxena filed an RTI, prompting multiple complaints to government. Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey sought a detailed report, and the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) wing of BMC confirmed major irregularities in construction and operation.

Sources indicate the NGO may attempt to avoid action by removing “Kachra Cafe” signboards and presenting operations again as Samadhan Kendras.

Original mission turned upside down

Under BMC’s plastic-free city campaign, nearly a dozen NGOs were to promote recycling and cloth bag usage. Three Samadhan Kendras were set up at prime locations and meant to be operated by women’s self-help groups.

The centres were designed to collect scrap, convert old clothes into cloth bags on the spot, and distribute cocopeat free of cost. Instead of allocating the centres to multiple NGOs, all three were reportedly given to a single “favoured” NGO, which later converted them into “Kachra Cafés.”

Complaints allege the transformation involved certain SBM officials and a private consultant, allegedly aimed at boosting Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 rankings.

Political heat likely in council meet

BMC Leader of Opposition Shabishta Zaki has demanded a detailed explanation in the December council meeting. She has sought information on tender conditions, land allocation, purpose of centres, revenue generated in 2025 and appointment of Janhavi Dubey in SBM department.

Inquiry confirms misuse

The SBM inquiry found that centres were completely diverted from their original purpose and now operate solely as restaurants.

Executive Engineer R.K. Trivedi said, “The initial tenders were exclusively issued for women-led Samadhan Kendras. Turning them into Kachra Cafés is a breach of contract. The NGO’s tender will be cancelled within this week.”