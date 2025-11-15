 Bhopal News: Sudden Fire Breaks Out In Moving City Bus On Link Road 1; Passengers Scream --VIDEO
According to information, commuters riding behind/beside the bus, noticed smoke emerging from the backside of the moving vehicle and immediately alerted the staff present inside the bus. Eight passengers were on board when the bus caught fire. The driver and conductor of TR-4 brought the bus to an immediate halt and safely evacuated all eight passengers in front of state Congress office.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A moving city bus caught fire in the middle of the road in Bhopal on Saturday. The incident happened on Link Road number 1.

Bystanders recorded the incident on their mobile phones and shared the video on social media.

In the video, it can clearly be seen that the back of the bus was emitting heavy smoke while the unaware driver continued to move the steering wheel. It is only after the commuters and passengers sitting at the back screamed, the driver applied the brakes.

Watch the video below :

article-image

Thanks to their quick action, no injuries were reported in the incident.

With the frequents incidents reported in the city buses, this sudden fire has once again raised serious questions about the quality and maintenance of Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) buses.

With recurring technical faults being reported in recent months, concerns over commuter safety continue to grow.

BCLL authorities have launched an investigation to find the exact reason of the fire.

