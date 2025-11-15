Bhopal News: Sudden Fire Breaks Out In Moving City Bus On Link Road 1; Passengers Scream --VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A moving city bus caught fire in the middle of the road in Bhopal on Saturday. The incident happened on Link Road number 1.

Eight passengers were on board when the bus caught fire.

Bystanders recorded the incident on their mobile phones and shared the video on social media.

In the video, it can clearly be seen that the back of the bus was emitting heavy smoke while the unaware driver continued to move the steering wheel. It is only after the commuters and passengers sitting at the back screamed, the driver applied the brakes.

#WATCH | MP: Fire Erupts In Bhopal City Bus At Link Road No. 1; Driver Applies Brakes After Passengers Scream#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Bhopal pic.twitter.com/pbVKD47z4A — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 15, 2025

According to information, commuters riding behind/beside the bus, noticed smoke emerging from the backside of the moving vehicle and immediately alerted the staff present inside the bus.

The bus was brought to an immediate halt in front of state Congress office, and all the eight passengers were safely evacuated.

Thanks to their quick action, no injuries were reported in the incident.

With the frequents incidents reported in the city buses, this sudden fire has once again raised serious questions about the quality and maintenance of Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) buses.

With recurring technical faults being reported in recent months, concerns over commuter safety continue to grow.

BCLL authorities have launched an investigation to find the exact reason of the fire.