 VIDEO: Bollywood Actors Rajpal Yadav, Shilpa Shetty Join Dhirendra Shastri's 'Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra' In Mathura
VIDEO: Bollywood Actors Rajpal Yadav, Shilpa Shetty Join Dhirendra Shastri's 'Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra' In Mathura

UP MLA Raja Bhaiya praised the padyatra and said that despite health issues, Shastri’s commitment to awakening Hindus is inspiring. He said India has paid a heavy price for caste divisions and emphasised the need for a “strong and capable Hindu nation” for security and unity.

MP News: Bollywood Actors Shilpa Shetty, Rajpal Yadav Join Dhirendra Shastri's 'Sanatan Dharm Ekta Padyatra'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s ‘Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra,’ which started from Delhi and is moving towards Vrindavan, reached its ninth day on Saturday. 

The padyatra not only drew thousands of devotees in Kosi Kalan in Mathura, but also famous Bollywood actors including Shilpa Shetty and Rajpal Yadav. 

Sources said spiritual leaders Devkinandan Thakur, Chinmayanand Bapu were also present in the padyatra in the unity march.

All of them reached Kosi Kalan to extend their support and blessings to the padyatra.

Barsana’s Vinod Baba Maharaj blesses yatra

Barsana’s revered saint Vinod Baba Maharaj also blessed the padyatra. He said that Hinduism is not just a religion but a way of life based on non-violence, truth, and discipline. He warned that casteism, regionalism and language-based divides are the biggest obstacles in making India a Hindu nation.

UP MLA Raja Bhaiya praised the padyatra and said that despite health issues, Shastri’s commitment to awakening Hindus is inspiring. He said India has paid a heavy price for caste divisions and emphasised the need for a “strong and capable Hindu nation” for security and unity.

‘Get Lahore tickets’

Addressing the gathering, Shastri said, “Those who do not love Ram and the nation, we stand against them. Anyone who finds it difficult to say ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’, or ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ can go to Lahore - we will even arrange their ticket if needed.” He clarified that he is not against Muslims but said he opposes anyone who works against Ram and the nation.

Shastri further remarked that people who oppose Hindu traditions, saints, Ganga, Geeta and Sanatan should “get their DNA tested.”

