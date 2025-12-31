MP News: 'Selfie' Craze Takes Over Tourists At Jabalpur's Bhedaghat On New Year's Eve; 800 Cops Deployed For Safety -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the New Year 2026 is just 12 hours away, a large number of tourists from across the country have arrived at Jabalpur’s Bhedaghat located in Madhya Pradesh, along with their families and friends.

The Dhuandhar Waterfall, flowing between the marble rocks, looks even more attractive during the winter season. This is why huge crowds are gathering here to welcome the New Year.

Tourists visiting from different parts of the country said they have come to Bhedaghat to spend holidays with their families and welcome the New Year.

Tourists Flock To Jabalpur’s Bhedaghat To Celebrate New Year 2026, Take Selfies Near Strong Currents; 800 Police Personnel Deployed For Safety.

.#Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/9k1LAqlJPg — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 31, 2025

‘Selfie’ the concern

However, amid this natural beauty, a serious danger continues to loom - the craze for taking selfies.

Despite repeated warnings and restrictions by the administration, many tourists are seen risking their lives by taking selfies near strong currents and dangerous spots.

Videos going viral on social media show a young man taking a selfie with a woman very close to the Dhuandhar Waterfall, while another youth is seen clicking photos while half-submerged in strong waves.

A slight loss of balance could cause them to fall into the waterfall, leading to a major accident.

Police force deployed

Keeping safety in mind, over 800 personnel from the Bhedaghat Municipal Council and Home Guards have been deployed at the site.

A ‘Roko-Toko’ (stop and warn) campaign is also being carried out. Public announcements are being made and strict night-long monitoring will continue. However, some youngsters still seem to be ignoring the warnings.

Sensitive areas

There are more than 50 such spots in and around the city where taking selfies can prove extremely dangerous.

Sensitive areas include the Dhuandhar Waterfall zone, New Bhedaghat, view points, the rear side of Dhuandhar, boating areas in Panchvati, during ropeway operations, and Lamheta Ghat.

Apart from these, places like Tilwaraghat, Bargi Dam, Gwarighat, Khandari, Pariyat, Bhadbhada, and the banks of the Hiran and Gaur rivers are also considered risky.

In many places, strong safety arrangements are said to be lacking, allowing people to reach risky areas without fear.

Meeting with hotel owners held

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma said that meetings have been held with all hotel operators regarding December 31 arrangements.

Hotel owners have been instructed to install CCTV cameras, deploy volunteers and ensure proper parking facilities.

They have also been made to submit affidavits ensuring strict compliance with all rules. Legal action will be taken in case of any violation.

He further said that complete records of all hotel guests will be maintained and only those with valid ID proofs such as Aadhaar cards will be allowed to stay.

Patrolling vehicles have been deployed at all tourist spots to prevent any untoward incident.

Vehicle checking is being carried out at city entry and exit points. Strict action will be taken against triple riding and drunk driving under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Around 800 police personnel, from station in-charges to reserve forces, will be deployed across the city.

Divers and swimmers have also been stationed at ghats in Bhedaghat and Bargi, where selfie-related incidents have occurred in the past.

Vehicles of drunk drivers will be seized, and strict legal action will be ensured.