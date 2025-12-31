Bhopal News: New Year Celebration; Drunk And Unruly To Be Sent To ‘Drinkers’ Wards,’ Not Lockups | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique initiative for public safety during New Year celebrations, the Bhopal Police Commissionerate has introduced an innovative action plan for individuals found heavily intoxicated or creating public nuisance. Instead of being taken directly to police lockups, such offenders will now be admitted to specially designated ‘Drinkers’ Wards’ set up in major city hospitals.

Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said the move was both punitive and protective.

Considering the serious health risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption, the police believe that keeping highly intoxicated individuals under medical supervision is far safer than placing them in confined police cells.

Spl hospital arrangements

Under this plan, dedicated wards have been identified at Hamidia Hospital and JP Hospital. These wards will remain operational from the evening of December 31 till the morning of January 1.

This controlled environment will ensure immediate medical intervention if any person’s health deteriorates due to extreme intoxication.

However, strict security arrangements will be in place at these wards. Police personnel, both uniformed and in plainclothes, will ensure that no individual leaves the premises without authorization.

Legal action will be initiated the following morning, once the person is sober and declared medically fit. Cases will be registered under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and in serious cases preventive sections may also be invoked to deter future offences.

The police commissioner said, “Our aim is to ensure that the New Year’s Day does not bring tragic news to any family. An alternative arrangement has been made for those found heavily intoxicated. Such individuals will be kept in hospital wards and strict legal action will follow the next morning. We appeal to citizens to celebrate responsibly and stay safe”.

Heavy security arrangements

To ensure a safe New Year across the city, the police have activated extensive security measures. Over 1,500 police personnel, including gazetted officers, will be deployed for round-the-clock patrolling.

Teams equipped with modern breath analysers will be stationed at all major intersections.

Speed guns will be used to curb over-speeding, reckless driving, and stunt biking.

The operation will run from the afternoon of December 31 through the morning of January 1