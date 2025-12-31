Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers FIR Over Misuse Of Power Of Attorney | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against a man who misused the power of attorney following the death of the land owner, said police here on Tuesday.

DG EOW, Upendra Jain said that the police received a complaint from Yogesh Kushwaha alleging that power of attorney given by one of his family members before his death has been misused.

In 2018, Achal Singh Mewada, who owned land in Nathuram-Barkhera Bhopal, gave power of attorney of a portion of his land to Maniraj Singh and others.

The power of attorney was valid till the life of Achal. He passed away in 2022 therefore the power of attorney was no more valid post his demise. However, Maniraj and his associates divided the land into plots and started selling them. As per the rule, it was the responsibility of the attorney holder to inform the office of the registrar and to get the approval. Instead Maniraj sold nine plots and took away the money.

The police found a criminal conspiracy in the matter and registered a case against Maniraj under sections of cheating and conspiracy of IPC.