MP News: Green Pea Festival To Be Held On January 11 In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration, industry, hotel and restaurant associations will organise Matar Mahotsav (Green Pea Festival). The festival to be held on January 11 includes green pea-based dishes competition and a buyer-seller meet.

It was decided that from January 15 to January 20, all hotels and restaurants in Jabalpur will serve special dishes made from peas. Under the "One District, One Product" (ODOP) initiative of the state government, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Collector Raghavendra Singh with office bearers of various industry associations.

The meeting aimed to review preparations for Matar Mahotsav, organised to promote the branding and marketing of Jabalpur’s selected product—green peas. Singh instructed industry officials to ensure wide publicity for the event to maximise public engagement.

The primary objective of this meet is to identify which specific varieties of Jabalpur’s peas are in high demand in external markets. This data will be used to encourage local farmers to cultivate those specific high-demand varieties.

The meeting was attended by District Industry and Trade Centre general manager Vineet Rajak, Horticulture deputy director Dr Neha Patel, Mahakoshal Chamber of Commerce president Ravi Gupta, Jabalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry member Himanshu Khare and representatives of Jabalpur Hotel and Restaurant Association.