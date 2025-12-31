 Bhopal News: Licenses Of 2 Sonography Centers Canceled In State Capital
Bhopal (Madhya pradesh): Licenses of two sonography centers in Bhopal were cancelled on Tuesday over alleged violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act. 

The action was ordered by Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Manish Sharma. The centers whose licences were cancelled are Narmada Imaging and Diagnostic Center on Sultania Road and Central Hospital and Research Center at Motia Talab.

During a routine inspection by the CMHO office team, Dr Nitish Arora was reportedly found performing echocardiography without authorization at Narmada Imaging and Diagnostic Center.

The antenatal care (ANC) register at the center was found to be incomplete, and the address of the referring physician was not recorded on some F forms. The name of the sonographer was also missing. Several forms were found without the doctor’s signature and seal.

At the Central Hospital and Research Center in Motia Talab area, the inspection team found that the PC-PNDT registration number of the center was incorrect on the F forms.

The mobile numbers of several patients were also not recorded. In some forms, details like the patient’s name, husband’s name, number of children, the name of the sonographer, registration number, and the investigation report were missing.

