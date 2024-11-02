 Humanity Shamed! 3-Year-Old Girl Raped & Murdered By 22-Year-Old Relative In Andhra Pradesh's Vadamalapet; Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHumanity Shamed! 3-Year-Old Girl Raped & Murdered By 22-Year-Old Relative In Andhra Pradesh's Vadamalapet; Accused Arrested

Humanity Shamed! 3-Year-Old Girl Raped & Murdered By 22-Year-Old Relative In Andhra Pradesh's Vadamalapet; Accused Arrested

According to the police, the man was a close relative of the victim, lured her with chocolates, and took her to a nearby field on Friday evening around 4:30 pm. He then raped and killed her, burying her body on the spot. The police arrested Sushant and sent the victim's body to Puttur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Tirupati: In a shocking incident a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her relative in the Vadamalapet area of Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh, said police.

The accused has been identified as a 22-year-old man.

About The Horror

According to the police, the man was a close relative of the victim, lured her with chocolates, and took her to a nearby field on Friday evening around 4:30 pm. He then raped and killed her, burying her body on the spot. The police arrested Sushant and sent the victim's body to Puttur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

FPJ Shorts
‘Your Understanding Power Is Less’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Gets Into Heated Spat With Vivian Dsena
‘Your Understanding Power Is Less’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Gets Into Heated Spat With Vivian Dsena
AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4
AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4
Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's Liberation
Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's Liberation
Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With Ishaqzaade Has Grown Into Man...'
Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With Ishaqzaade Has Grown Into Man...'
Read Also
Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped In Palnadu, Police Start Search Operation To Nab...
article-image

Tirupati SP Subbarayudu stated that the accused had been arrested and confessed to the crime, using the pretext of buying chocolates to abduct the child.

This heinous act has sent shockwaves through the community, sparking outrage and demands for justice.

Home Minister Anita Expresses Deep Shock

Home Minister Anita expressed deep shock over the rape and murder of a 3-year-old girl. She condemned the heinous act. where the child was lured with chocolates and subjected to this brutal crime. She lauded the police for their swift action in arresting the accused within hours, showcasing their efficiency.

The minister assured the grieving family that the government would extend full support to their investigation and also pledged a thorough justice for the victim.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Absurd & Baseless’: India Summons Canadian Official Over Allegations Against Union Minister...

‘Absurd & Baseless’: India Summons Canadian Official Over Allegations Against Union Minister...

Mumbai To Chennai – Cries To Save Waterbodies

Mumbai To Chennai – Cries To Save Waterbodies

Andhra Pradesh: Spiritual Guru & Former Congress Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam Backs TTD Chief B R...

Andhra Pradesh: Spiritual Guru & Former Congress Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam Backs TTD Chief B R...

'Yaar Please Meri Mumma Aa Jayegi': Woman Resists As Baghpat Congress Leader Allegedly Flashes And...

'Yaar Please Meri Mumma Aa Jayegi': Woman Resists As Baghpat Congress Leader Allegedly Flashes And...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah To Unveil BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' In Ranchi...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah To Unveil BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' In Ranchi...