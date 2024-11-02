Humanity Shamed! 3-Year-Old Girl Raped & Murdered By 22-Year-Old Relative In Andhra Pradesh's Vadamalapet; Accused Arrested

Representational Image

Tirupati: In a shocking incident a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her relative in the Vadamalapet area of Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh, said police.

The accused has been identified as a 22-year-old man.

About The Horror

According to the police, the man was a close relative of the victim, lured her with chocolates, and took her to a nearby field on Friday evening around 4:30 pm. He then raped and killed her, burying her body on the spot. The police arrested Sushant and sent the victim's body to Puttur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Tirupati SP Subbarayudu stated that the accused had been arrested and confessed to the crime, using the pretext of buying chocolates to abduct the child.

This heinous act has sent shockwaves through the community, sparking outrage and demands for justice.

Home Minister Anita Expresses Deep Shock

Home Minister Anita expressed deep shock over the rape and murder of a 3-year-old girl. She condemned the heinous act. where the child was lured with chocolates and subjected to this brutal crime. She lauded the police for their swift action in arresting the accused within hours, showcasing their efficiency.

The minister assured the grieving family that the government would extend full support to their investigation and also pledged a thorough justice for the victim.