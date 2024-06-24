 Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped In Palnadu, Police Start Search Operation To Nab 18-Year-Old Accused
The girl's parents filed a complaint with the Narasaraopet rural police station in this regard on Monday. The police have registered a case under POCSO Act against the accused who has been identified as Chandu.

ANIUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh), June 24: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old youth allegedly raped a 5-year-old girl in the town of Narasaraopeta in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh. The girl's parents filed a complaint with the Narasaraopet rural police station in this regard on Monday.

The police have registered a case under POCSO Act against the accused who has been identified as Chandu. Narasaraopet rural sub inspector Rossayya said that the accused is absconding and soon the police will trace him out. Further details are awaited.

