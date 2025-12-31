 MP News: No Industrial Work In 81 Assembly Constituencies; Says Minister Chaitanya Kashyap
MP News: No Industrial Work In 81 Assembly Constituencies; Says Minister Chaitanya Kashyap

MP News: No Industrial Work In 81 Assembly Constituencies; Says Minister Chaitanya Kashyap

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 12:29 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State MSME minister Chaitanya Kashyap said here on Tuesday that in as many as 81 assembly constituencies of the state, there were no industrial activities.

Talking to the media, he presented his department’s achievements in the MSME sector in the past two years.

He said that 21.63 lakh MSME units were registered in the state, of which 4.50 lakh units were involved in production and generating 36 lakh jobs.

He added that in the recent global investors’ meet, the department had received around 2000 proposals, out of which 757 came into existence. Till now, investment of more than Rs 5000 crore had been received which would create employment opportunities for 22,000 people. He added that the limit of the medium industry sector had been increased to Rs 83 crore from Rs 46 crore and the government gave the entrepreneurs subsidy up to 40%.

The minister said that MP was a landlocked state, but the state government provided land to established logistic parks.

He also said that the state government had launched some innovative schemes like medical devices and footwear manufacturing.

