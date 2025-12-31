 Bhopal News: Live Music, Drinks, Fireworks; City Hotels Ready To Welcome 2026
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 01:03 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Live Music, Drinks, Fireworks; City Hotels Ready To Welcome 2026 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal will be ringing in the New Year with festive cheer as city hotels and resorts gear up to host dazzling parties with lively music and fireworks.

Bookings for the New Year party at Hotel Palash Residency have already begun. The dance floor has been set up and the venue has been decorated with attractive lighting. The celebration will feature a performance by Mumbai-based drummer Vicky Vikram Singh, along with RJ Geet and a live band.

Guests at Lake View Residency, Bhopal, and the Rail Coach Restaurant Shaan-e- Bhopal will be welcomed with a rose bud and welcome drinks. Live music will be arranged at the restaurant, and guests at both units will be able to order their favourite dishes from the à la carte menu.

At ‘The Crown of Bhopal’ Rooftop Restaurant,  a musical night with a gala dinner is planned for couples. Adira Band will perform live at the restaurant.

