 MP News: Labourer's Daughter Raped By Landlord's Son In Gwalior
MP News: Labourer's Daughter Raped By Landlord's Son In Gwalior

According to information, the 18-year-old victim is a resident of Bhind and works as a laborer. She had come to Gwalior with her father. When the victim's parents were out for work, the landlord's son barged into her room and forcibly assaulted her. The victim then vacated the house and took another room on rent in a nearby house.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Labourer's Daughter Raped By Landlord's Son In Gwalior | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has accused her landlord's son of repeatedly sexually exploiting her on pretext of marriage in Gwalior on Monday. The woman, in her complaint, states that the accused barged into her room when she was alone and allegedly raped her.

When she resisted, the accused promised to marry her. He continued to exploit her for a year, assuring her of tying the knot. When the victim pressured him to marry her, the accused refused and threatened to kill her. The victim told her parents about the entire incident, after which they approached the police.

Based on the victim's complaint, police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections, including rape. The accused is currently absconding and the police are searching for him at possible locations.

According to information, the 18-year-old victim, is a resident of Bhind and works as a labourer. She had come to Gwalior with her father. When the victim's parents were out for work, the landlord's son barged into her room and forcibly assaulted her. The victim then vacated the house and took another room on rent in a nearby house. Despite this, the accused continued to visit her frequently and sexually assaulted her.

