MP News: 'Jo Vande Matram Nahi Bolte Wo Lahore Ka Ticket Karwa Le,' Says Dhirendra Shastri At Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra

MP News: 'Jo Ram Ka Nahi Wo Kisi Kaam Ka Nahi,' Says Dhirendra Shastri At Sanatan Hindu Ekta Pad Yatra | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s famous story-teller Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri asserted that those who have problem with ‘Ram Naam’ should move to Lahore, during the Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra, on Friday.

Shastri’s ‘unity march,’ which was dedicated to Indian farmers, has entered its eighth day and the spiritual leader continues to make headlines. The day’s march

While addressing the gathering, Shastri made a strong comment and said, “Jinhe Vande Mataram bolne se dikkat ho, Ram naam se dikkat ho, jinhe pad yatra se dikkat ho, Lahore ki ticket beta tum jaldi katwa lena…(Those who feel uncomfortable with slogans like Ram Naam, Vande Mataram, and Jai Shri Ram should buy a ticket to Lahore.”

#WATCH | 'Jise Ram Se Dikkat Ho, Vande Matram Bolne Se Dikkat Ho... Wo Lahore Ki Ticket Karwa Le,' Dhirendra Shastri During Sanatan Padyatra#MadhyaPradesh #DhirendraShastri #MPNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/jsBKe1DrIa — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 14, 2025

He further added that if someone cannot afford the ticket, he would help them arrange it. He clarified that he is not against Muslims, but against those who oppose Ram and the nation.

At the end, he concluded, “Jo Ram ka nahi wo kisi kaam ka nahi…(One who is not devoted to Ram is of no use).”

‘Get DNA tested’

Shastri also criticised people who oppose Hindu traditions such as the Gita, the Ganga, saints and the Sanatan Ekta Pad Yatra.

Comparing it to a medical test, he said that people who oppose Hindu practices should ‘get their DNA tested,’ similar to how sugar levels are checked when someone has diabetes.

The event also saw the presence of several well-known figures, including Devkinandan ji, Chinmayanand Bapu, Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Raja Bhaiya) on its eighth day.

Further reactions and official responses to the remarks are awaited.