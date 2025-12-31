MP News: Art and Craft Training begins In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The short term self employed programme tagged "Art and Craft Training" began for specially-abled students (divyang). The programme was attended by approximately 42 specially-abled students of the college.

"Training is an innovative step toward self-employment for specially-abled students"

"Students should identify their inner art and refine it through training", Professor Arun Shukla, Regional Nodal Officer said.

He encouraged students to move toward self-employment by acquiring these skills. "If students identify their artistic talent, refine it through training and move forward with confidence, Art and Craft can make a student's life creative, self-dependent and successful," he added.

Principal Dr. Alkesh Chaturvedi remarked that Art and Craft are not merely objects made of colour paper, clay, or cloth; rather, they are expressions of our imagination, creativity, and culture.

He emphasized that this training will work to polish the hidden talents within specially-abled students.

?The training is being conducted by instructor Priyanka Sharma, who will train students in: Mirror decoration, Pot making, Craft Rangoli, Map making with beads

Paper craft, and more.