 MP News: 80 Students Lock Themselves Up Over Abuse By Teacher
Around 80 students of Jawahar Navodaya Higher Secondary School, Jaura, protested for three hours in their hostel against PT teacher Ashutosh Tiwari, accusing him of physical and mental harassment. Students cited poor hostel conditions and ignored complaints. Authorities, including SDM Shubham Sharma, intervened, promising the teacher’s transfer.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 80 Students Lock Themselves Up Over Abuse By Teacher | AI Generated Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Around 80 students at Jawahar Navodaya Higher Secondary School in Jaura, Morena, locked themselves up inside their hostel on Wednesday morning to protest against their PT teacher's harassment.

Students from classes 9 to 12 refused to attend classes or open their doors for nearly three hours.

The protest began at 7 am when classrooms remained empty. School management found students had barricaded themselves in the hostel on Pagara Road.

When asked to come out, students firmly refused, saying they would only talk to senior administrative officials.

Students accused PT teacher Ashutosh Tiwari of regular beatings and mental torture.

They said he physically assaults them for minor mistakes and threatens them against complaining.

One student reported being beaten for arriving two minutes late to PT class. Another was punished for wearing a shawl in cold weather.

MP News: Jabalpur's Eklavya Tribal Residential School Students Protest Against Principal, Accuses...


The frustrated students explained they had complained to school management multiple times, but nothing changed. Three students were suspended after arguing with the teacher.

Parents who visited the school were also insulted by teachers who blamed families for their children's behaviour.

Students pointed out poor hostel conditions, with 40 children sharing just two toilets, making it impossible to be on time. When they raised concerns, teachers dismissed them.

Seeing the situation escalate, school management called administrative officials, police, ambulance and fire brigade. Jaura SDM Shubham Sharma and SDOP arrived and spoke with the students.

Officials promised to transfer the PT teacher and form an investigation committee. After these assurances, students finally opened the doors and ended their three-hour protest.

