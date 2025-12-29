MP News: Jabalpur's Eklavya Tribal Residential School Students Protest Against Principal, Accuses Her Of Using Caste-Based Slurs -- VIDEO

MP News: Jabalpur's Eklavya Tribal Residential School Students Carry Out Foot March To Remove Principal | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Students of an Eklavya Tribal Residential School in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur staged a major protest on Monday demanding the removal of the hostel principal.

More than 450 students came out of the hostel and began a foot march to meet the district collector.

Despite the hostel management locking the gates, the students broke the lock and continued their march.

After walking nearly 3 kilometres, they were stopped by the SDM and the District Panchayat CEO, but the students refused to return.

Regarding the matter, District Panchayat CEO, Abhishek Gehlot, said, "We have had a word with the students regarding the matter. Their main concerns were misbehaviour of new prinicipal, misconduct with their parents and others. All the points have been noted and we will take necessary actions when required."

‘Principal forced to clean bathroom’

The students have levelled serious allegations against hostel superintendent and principal Avinash Rani.

They accused her of mental and physical harassment, using caste-based words and misbehaving with their parents.

Students also alleged they were forced to clean bathrooms, drains and do dusting work, and were beaten if they refused.

The students said they had complained several times earlier, but no action was taken, forcing them to protest on the streets.

The students, who belong to the Eklavya Tribal Residential School, Rampur Chhapar, continued raising slogans against the principal and demanded her immediate removal.

Senior administrative and police officials reached the spot to control the situation and ensure security.

Statements were also taken from students and officials, including the District Panchayat CEO.