 MP News: Jabalpur's Eklavya Tribal Residential School Students Protest Against Principal, Accuses Her Of Using Caste-Based Slurs -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Jabalpur's Eklavya Tribal Residential School Students Protest Against Principal, Accuses Her Of Using Caste-Based Slurs -- VIDEO

MP News: Jabalpur's Eklavya Tribal Residential School Students Protest Against Principal, Accuses Her Of Using Caste-Based Slurs -- VIDEO

Over 450 students of an Eklavya Tribal Residential School in Jabalpur protested, demanding the removal of hostel principal Avinash Rani. They alleged mental and physical harassment, use of caste-based slurs, forcing students to clean bathrooms and drains, and assault on refusal. Ignoring repeated complaints, students marched towards the collector before being stopped by officials.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Jabalpur's Eklavya Tribal Residential School Students Carry Out Foot March To Remove Principal | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Students of an Eklavya Tribal Residential School in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur staged a major protest on Monday demanding the removal of the hostel principal. 

More than 450 students came out of the hostel and began a foot march to meet the district collector.

Despite the hostel management locking the gates, the students broke the lock and continued their march. 

After walking nearly 3 kilometres, they were stopped by the SDM and the District Panchayat CEO, but the students refused to return.

FPJ Shorts
Singer Neha Bhasin Says She & Husband Sameer Uddin 'Never' Wanted Their Own Kids: 'Legacy Zaroori Nahi...'
Singer Neha Bhasin Says She & Husband Sameer Uddin 'Never' Wanted Their Own Kids: 'Legacy Zaroori Nahi...'
India’s Capital Market Likely To Witness ₹4 Lakh Crore Capital Formation In 2026
India’s Capital Market Likely To Witness ₹4 Lakh Crore Capital Formation In 2026
India Poised To Become 3rd-Largest Economy With GDP Of $7.3 Trillion By 2030
India Poised To Become 3rd-Largest Economy With GDP Of $7.3 Trillion By 2030
Perfect Crown OTT Release : Here's To Know Everything About IU And Byeon Woo-seok's K-Drama
Perfect Crown OTT Release : Here's To Know Everything About IU And Byeon Woo-seok's K-Drama

Regarding the matter, District Panchayat CEO, Abhishek Gehlot, said, "We have had a word with the students regarding the matter. Their main concerns were misbehaviour of new prinicipal, misconduct with their parents and others. All the points have been noted and we will take necessary actions when required."

Read Also
MP School Fined ₹2 Lakh For Discrimination Against Tribal Children Admitted Under The Right To...
article-image

‘Principal forced to clean bathroom’

The students have levelled serious allegations against hostel superintendent and principal Avinash Rani. 

They accused her of mental and physical harassment, using caste-based words and misbehaving with their parents. 

Students also alleged they were forced to clean bathrooms, drains and do dusting work, and were beaten if they refused.

The students said they had complained several times earlier, but no action was taken, forcing them to protest on the streets. 

The students, who belong to the Eklavya Tribal Residential School, Rampur Chhapar, continued raising slogans against the principal and demanded her immediate removal.

Senior administrative and police officials reached the spot to control the situation and ensure security. 

Statements were also taken from students and officials, including the District Panchayat CEO.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Jabalpur's Eklavya Tribal Residential School Students Protest Against Principal, Accuses...

MP News: Jabalpur's Eklavya Tribal Residential School Students Protest Against Principal, Accuses...

India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Holkar Stadium Gears Up For Rohit-Kohli's Legendary Showdown...

India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Holkar Stadium Gears Up For Rohit-Kohli's Legendary Showdown...

MP News: 17-Year-Old Boy Consumes Poison After Mobile Screen Breaks & Mom Refuses To Pay For Repair...

MP News: 17-Year-Old Boy Consumes Poison After Mobile Screen Breaks & Mom Refuses To Pay For Repair...

India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI In Indore On Jan 18-- Student Concession Tickets To Go Live On Dec 31;...

India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI In Indore On Jan 18-- Student Concession Tickets To Go Live On Dec 31;...

MP News: 'Ladli Behna Ko ₹1.5k Milte Hai, Divyang Ko Sirf ₹600 Kyu?' MP Social Justice Minister...

MP News: 'Ladli Behna Ko ₹1.5k Milte Hai, Divyang Ko Sirf ₹600 Kyu?' MP Social Justice Minister...