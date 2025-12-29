MP News: 16-Year-Old Girl, Boyfriend Consume Poison After Family Opposes Marriage In Guna; Dies

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A couple died after consuming poison after the boy’s family opposed over their love affair in Guna on Monday.

The incident involved a 25-year-old man and his 16-year-old minor girlfriend.

According to the reports, the two were in a relationship for the past one year and lived in Rashid Colony. On Sunday evening, when the girl’s mother and brother returned home, they found her vomiting.

She was rushed to the district hospital, where she died during treatment at around 9:30 pm.

Police said the man, identified as Ganesh Rajak, had also consumed poison and reached the hospital while the girl was being treated.

After learning about her death, he fled from the hospital. His body was later found on Monday morning in Rashid Colony. Doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital.

The girl’s family alleged that Ganesh brought poison to their house when no one was present and gave it to the girl. Both allegedly consumed poison together.

The family said both belonged to the same community and there were discussions about marriage in the future.

Ganesh’s family claimed they were unaware of the relationship. Police have started an investigation to find out the exact reason behind the incident.