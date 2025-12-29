MP News: 17-Year-Old Boy Consumes Poison After Mobile Screen Breaks & Mom Refuses To Pay For Repair In Chhatarpur

Representative image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy consumed poison after his mobile phone screen broke in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Family members said the incident occurred after his mobile phone screen broke and his mother refused to get it repaired due to a lack of money at home.

The minor was rushed to the district hospital by his family in a serious condition, where doctors admitted him to the medicine ward. His condition is now reported to be stable.

According to information, the incident took place in Ghathewar village under the Civil Lines police station area, close to the Chhatarpur district headquarters. The boy has been identified as Sandeep Ahirwar, son of Preeti and Santosh Ahirwar.

Family members said the incident happened after his mobile phone screen got damaged.

The boy reportedly asked his mother to get the screen repaired. However, she told him that there was no money at the moment and that the screen would be repaired later.

Deeply upset by this, the teenager allegedly consumed rat poison kept at home and tried to end his life.

After noticing his condition, the family immediately took him to the district hospital. Doctors gave him primary treatment and kept him under observation in the medicine ward.

Hospital officials said timely treatment helped save his life.

After recovering, the boy admitted that he made a serious mistake. He said he acted out of emotional stress and now understands how his action affected his family.

The incident has left the family in shock, with his mother seen crying beside his hospital bed.