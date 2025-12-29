MP News: Academic Session Almost Over & Heaps Of New Books Found Lying... Reveals Union Minister Virendra Khatik’s Surprise Inspection At Govt School-- VIDEO

MP News: Thousands Of Undistributed Textbooks Found Lying Unused During Union Minister Virendra Khatik’s Surprise Inspection In Niwari's Sandipani School-- VIDEO |

Niwari (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Khatik expressed displeasure after a surprise inspection of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari.

During the surprise visit to Sandipani School in Asati village of Niwari district, Khatik found government school textbooks lying unused in a pile of raggery, many of them still packed.

Reportedly, these books were meant to be distributed to students of government schools in the district. However, even after half of the academic session had passed, the books had not been given to students and were lying neglected.

Check out the video:

#WATCH | Union Minister Virendra Khatik Holds Surprise Visit At Govt School In Niwari, Discovers Heaps Of Books Meant To Be Distributed To Students, Lying On Floor #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/9GaVuWc6nw — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 29, 2025

A video of the incident surfaced on the internet, where Union Minister Virendra Khatik could be seen inspecting every book individually and raising questions about the book's distribution.

The incident triggered serious questions about negligence of the education department in the district. Seeing the condition of the textbooks, Khatik immediately contacted the District Education Officer on the phone, expressing his displeasure over the negligence. He asked why the books had not been distributed on time and how such negligence was allowed.

This incident highlights the quality and management of education in the district. It is now expected that the district administration will investigate the matter and take appropriate action against those responsible.