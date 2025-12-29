MP News: 'Ladli Behna Ko ₹1.5k Milte Hai, Divyang Ko Sirf ₹600 Kyu?' MP Social Justice Minister Narayan Kushwaha Caught Off Guard

AI-generated picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Horticulture and Social Justice of Madhya Pradesh, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, got trapped in a tricky moment during a press conference in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, on Monday.

Kushwaha was addressing a press conference, when a journalist asked, “Ladli behnaon ko har mahine ₹1500 milte hain, par divyangon ko sirf ₹600 milte hain…(The beneficiaries of Ladli Behna receive an allowance of ₹1500 a month, however, on the other hand, those with disabilities receive only ₹600 a month!).”

Stating the fact, the journalist questioned, “Yeh kaisa samajik nyaya hai?...(What kind of social justice is this?)”.

The question was valid as the Ladli Behna beneficiaries are capable enough to earn their own money, however, for especially-abled people even a routine life becomes challenging.

‘Have proposed a hike’

Answering the journalist, Minister Kushwaha said that he is aware of the difference in allowances and the matter is already under his consideration.

He added that he has proposed a hike in the monthly allowance for the disabled and the file is still pending with the Finance Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Jagdish Devda.

He further stated that the matter has also concerned Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who has taken the same under consideration.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter)