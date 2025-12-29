 Madhya Pradesh December 29, 2025 Weather Update: Sharp Temperature Dip Across State, Bhopal At 5°C, Mandsaur At 3°C, Chilly Nights Likely For Next Few Days
Madhya Pradesh is facing severe winter conditions as cold wave and dense fog continue across the state. Night temperatures have dropped to 3–5 degrees Celsius in several cities, while mornings remain foggy. Daily life and travel are affected, and people are advised to stay warm and drive carefully during low visibility hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh continues to face strong winter conditions as cold weather and dense fog affect many parts of the state.

Night temperatures have dropped sharply, while mornings remain chilly and foggy, making daily life difficult for people.

article-image

The minimum temperature is hovering around 4 to 5 degrees Celsius in Bhopal, while daytime temperatures remain near 24 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog is being seen during early morning hours, reducing visibility on roads.

Indore and Ujjain are also experiencing cold mornings with mist in the air. Temperatures here are staying between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius at night. People are stepping out in sweaters, jackets, and shawls, especially during morning and evening hours.

Mandsaur has emerged as one of the coldest places, with temperatures falling close to 3 degrees Celsius. Nearby districts like Shajapur and Rajgarh are also facing severe cold.

article-image

Eastern parts such as Jabalpur are seeing clear skies during the day, but nights remain cold at around 8 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures reach 24 degrees Celsius.

Fog has affected road and rail movement in many districts. Drivers are using headlights even after sunrise due to low visibility. Morning walkers are limiting outdoor activities, and many people prefer to go out only after sunlight increases.

According to the weather department, cold conditions are expected to continue for the next few days. People have been advised to stay warm, avoid early morning travel if possible, and take extra care while driving in foggy conditions.

