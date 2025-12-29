 Indore News: Shiksha Karmis, Contractual Teachers Protest New Leave Rules
State president of the Rajya Shikshak Sangh, Jagdish Yadav said that they had served as Shiksha Karmis and contractual teachers for many years and during that time, their leave was duly accumulated. Now, if leave was only considered valid from July 1, 2018, it would adversely affect their previous service period and the rights earned during that time.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Shiksha Karmis, Contractual Teachers Protest New Leave Rules | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shiksha Karmis and contractual teachers from the state have protested the leave rules prescribed for them and demanded a clarification from the government on the issue.

To note, as per a recently issued order, earned leave (EL) and half-pay leave (HPL) will be granted to public servants appointed to the new cadre from July 1, 2018.

If the situation is not clarified soon, it could lead to disputes regarding retirement, leave encashment, and other service benefits in future, he added.

