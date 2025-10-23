Who Was Pravesh Agrawal? Indore Congress Leader & Businessman Dies After Fire Breaks Out At His Residence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pravesh Agrawal was a well-known Congress leader and businessman from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

He owned a Mahindra car showroom in the Lasudia area and was actively involved in local politics.

He was respected for his dedication to public service and his contributions to the local business and political community.

Agrawal also served as the national head of the Narmada Sena, a wing of the Congress party, and was considered a close associate of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Agrawal was not only active in his work and business but also played an important role in helping his community. He worked to bring people together and supported local development.

His commitment to serving others made a lasting difference in both the political and business life of Indore.

On the morning of October 23, 2025, a tragic fire broke out in the penthouse above his showroom.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. and quickly filled the house with smoke. Agrawal was inside with his wife Shweta and their two daughters, Somya and Mayra.

Despite his efforts to save his family, Agrawal died from smoke inhalation. His wife was placed on a ventilator, and both daughters suffered injuries and were hospitalized.

The fire reportedly began in the kitchen area, possibly due to a lit lamp or firecracker, though authorities are still investigating the exact cause.