 Bhopal Girl’s Death In Celebratory Firing: Retired DSP’s Son On The Run After FSL Report Confirms Shot Fired From His Rifle
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Girl’s Death In Celebratory Firing: Retired DSP’s Son On The Run After FSL Report Confirms Shot Fired From His Rifle

Bhopal Girl’s Death In Celebratory Firing: Retired DSP’s Son On The Run After FSL Report Confirms Shot Fired From His Rifle

Police officials confirmed that both the retired DSP and his son would be made accused in the case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Girl’s Death In Celebratory Firing: Retired DSP’s Son On The Run After FSL Report Confirms Shot Fired From His Rifle | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The son of retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shyamlal Yadav is on the run after a forensic report from Sagar FSL confirmed that the bullet, which killed 10-year-old Riya Rajak on Dussehra night was fired from his father’s licensed rifle.

Police teams have launched a search for him. The family’s house in Shashi Hi-Tech City, Rajharsh Colony in Kolar, was found locked but police said that retired DSP had been admitted to hospital and would be taken in custody after he would be discharged.

Police officials confirmed that both the retired DSP and his son would be made accused in the case. Initially, the case was registered for unintentional murder against unidentified persons but after receiving the FSL report, their names will be included in the FIR, officials added.

Read Also
Bhopal News: With Eye On Revenue, BMC Roots For Public Display Of Defaulters’ List
article-image

According to reports, the shot was fired during celebratory gunfire on October 2. Riya, a Class 4 student was playing near Durga puja pandal when she suddenly collapsed with a bleeding shoulder wound. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but was declared dead on arrival. An X-ray later revealed that a bullet had lodged deep inside her body.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Army To Buy 2,408 Nag Mark 2 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles
Indian Army To Buy 2,408 Nag Mark 2 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles
India Nears Trade Deal To Cut US Tariffs On Indian Imports To 15–16%: Report
India Nears Trade Deal To Cut US Tariffs On Indian Imports To 15–16%: Report
Rishabh Tandon's Wife Olesya Issues FIRST Statement After His Death, Singer's Last Rites To Be Held On October 24 In Delhi
Rishabh Tandon's Wife Olesya Issues FIRST Statement After His Death, Singer's Last Rites To Be Held On October 24 In Delhi
Viral Video Claims Fan Says 'Pakistan Zindabad' After Shaking Hands With Shubman Gill Amid IND Vs AUS Series
Viral Video Claims Fan Says 'Pakistan Zindabad' After Shaking Hands With Shubman Gill Amid IND Vs AUS Series

Following the incident, Kolar police seized Yadav’s .315-bore rifle and several spent cartridges for forensic testing. The FSL Sagar report received on Tuesday confirmed that the bullet recovered from Riya’s body bore identical rifling marks with test bullets fired from Yadav’s weapon, which scientifically linked the gun to the fatal shot.

Investigators later recreated the crime scene and traced the bullet’s trajectory on an open ground nearly one kilometre away where Yadav’s son allegedly fired the celebratory round.

Police officials said the shot fired from a distance fatally struck the child as the falling bullet pierced between her shoulder and neck and stuck in her waist. Police officials said that Yadav family hails from Uttar Pradesh and efforts were underway to trace them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Girl’s Death In Celebratory Firing: Retired DSP’s Son On The Run After FSL Report...

Bhopal Girl’s Death In Celebratory Firing: Retired DSP’s Son On The Run After FSL Report...

MP News: OBC Department To Roll Out First SIB Before Fiscal-End

MP News: OBC Department To Roll Out First SIB Before Fiscal-End

MP News: Rahul Gandhi To Train New DCC Presidents In Pachmarhi Next Month

MP News: Rahul Gandhi To Train New DCC Presidents In Pachmarhi Next Month

Bhopal News: With Eye On Revenue, BMC Roots For Public Display Of Defaulters’ List

Bhopal News: With Eye On Revenue, BMC Roots For Public Display Of Defaulters’ List

Bhopal News: PWD Denies Responsibility For 4 City Roads Already Transferred By BMC

Bhopal News: PWD Denies Responsibility For 4 City Roads Already Transferred By BMC