Bhopal Girl’s Death In Celebratory Firing: Retired DSP’s Son On The Run After FSL Report Confirms Shot Fired From His Rifle | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The son of retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shyamlal Yadav is on the run after a forensic report from Sagar FSL confirmed that the bullet, which killed 10-year-old Riya Rajak on Dussehra night was fired from his father’s licensed rifle.

Police teams have launched a search for him. The family’s house in Shashi Hi-Tech City, Rajharsh Colony in Kolar, was found locked but police said that retired DSP had been admitted to hospital and would be taken in custody after he would be discharged.

Police officials confirmed that both the retired DSP and his son would be made accused in the case. Initially, the case was registered for unintentional murder against unidentified persons but after receiving the FSL report, their names will be included in the FIR, officials added.

According to reports, the shot was fired during celebratory gunfire on October 2. Riya, a Class 4 student was playing near Durga puja pandal when she suddenly collapsed with a bleeding shoulder wound. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital but was declared dead on arrival. An X-ray later revealed that a bullet had lodged deep inside her body.

Following the incident, Kolar police seized Yadav’s .315-bore rifle and several spent cartridges for forensic testing. The FSL Sagar report received on Tuesday confirmed that the bullet recovered from Riya’s body bore identical rifling marks with test bullets fired from Yadav’s weapon, which scientifically linked the gun to the fatal shot.

Investigators later recreated the crime scene and traced the bullet’s trajectory on an open ground nearly one kilometre away where Yadav’s son allegedly fired the celebratory round.

Police officials said the shot fired from a distance fatally struck the child as the falling bullet pierced between her shoulder and neck and stuck in her waist. Police officials said that Yadav family hails from Uttar Pradesh and efforts were underway to trace them.