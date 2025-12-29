 Indore News: 317 Drunk Drivers Nabbed In Surprise Crackdown
The operation also targeted public drinking and narcotics: 27 cases were registered for consuming liquor in public, and six cases were filed under the NDPS Act. 74 habitual criminals and antisocial elements were booked under preventive sections. Drone patrols monitored shadow areas and hotspots, leading to the arrest of several absconding criminals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
Indore News: 317 Drunk Drivers Nabbed In Surprise Crackdown | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a city-wide surprise operation on Saturday night, Indore Police caught 317 drunk drivers, taking action under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, as part of intensified efforts to prevent road accidents during the New Year period.

The crackdown, ordered by CP Santosh Kumar Singh, involved police from all zones conducting vehicle checks and monitoring hotspots. Senior officers, station in-charges, and patrol teams were deployed across the city.

During the drive, 1,369 suspects and criminals were checked, resulting in action against 651 individuals. Police executed 227 warrants, including 61 permanent, 84 arrest, and 82 bail warrants, and issued 107 summons.

The operation also targeted public drinking and narcotics: 27 cases were registered for consuming liquor in public, and six cases were filed under the NDPS Act. 74 habitual criminals and antisocial elements were booked under preventive sections.

Drone patrols monitored shadow areas and hotspots, leading to the arrest of several absconding criminals. Authorities compiled dossiers on those apprehended and issued strict warnings to deter future offences.

Police said such drives will continue throughout the New Year period, aiming to ensure road safety and reduce criminal activities in the city.

