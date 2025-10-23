 Indore News: Senior Congress Leader Pravesh Agrawal Dies Of Suffocation After Fire Breaks Out At His Residence, Elder Daughter Critical--Visuals Surface
Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and National President of Narmada Sena, Pravesh Agrawal, passed away on Thursday after a fire broke out at his residence in Indore.

He suffered severe suffocation from the smoke and passed away, while trying to save his family at the same time.

His elder daughter Somya Agrawal was seriously injured after coming in contact with the fire and is currently receiving treatment in city hospital.

article-image

According to information, the tragic fire accident took place at his residence in Scheme Number 78, above Mahindra Showroom. The incident occurred between 4 and 5 AM.

During the fire, Agrawal showed courage by saving his wife and younger daughter.

Unfortunately, he suffered severe suffocation from the smoke and passed away.

article-image

The exact cause of the fire is still unclear, and authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine how the tragic incident occurred.

This shocking and unexpected event has sent waves of grief across political and social circles throughout Madhya Pradesh, leaving many in deep sorrow over the loss of a respected leader.

Amit Chaurasia, State Spokesperson and Media Head of Dewas District for the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family.

He prayed for peace for the departed soul of Pravesh Agrawal and strength for his family and loved ones to endure and overcome this unbearable loss.

With inputs from our staff reporter

