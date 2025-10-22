 Bhopal News: Man Brutally Assaults 67-Year-Old Mother, Victim At Hospital With Head Injury
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Man Brutally Assaults 67-Year-Old Mother, Victim At Hospital With Head Injury

Bhopal News: Man Brutally Assaults 67-Year-Old Mother, Victim At Hospital With Head Injury

The accused started throwing utensils in an inebriated state, when objected he assaulted his mother

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Man Brutally Assaults 67-Year-Old Mother, Victim At Hospital With Head Injury | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 67-year-old woman was brutally beaten by her son in Chhola Mandir area on Tuesday night. The accused allegedly attacked his mother with a stick, leaving her with a head injury and multiple wounds on her shoulder. The victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Chhola Mandir police launched an investigation after receiving the complaint and recorded the victim’s statement on Wednesday. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, police said.

According to reports, the victim Rama Devi resides in Navjeevan Colony and is a housewife. In her statement, she said that on Tuesday evening her son Ajay Sen alias Bunty returned home in an inebriated state and started throwing utensils without any reason.

Read Also
Bhopal Girl’s Death In Celebratory Firing: Retired DSP’s Son On The Run After FSL Report...
article-image

When she objected, Ajay became violent and assaulted her. He then picked up a stick and struck her on the head causing a deep wound. However, the accused continued hitting her on the hands and shoulders.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
Security Guard Held For Attempted Theft At Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s PA’s Bungalow
Security Guard Held For Attempted Theft At Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s PA’s Bungalow
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 22: Vrinda Leaves Angad Out Of Her Wedding Invite
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 22: Vrinda Leaves Angad Out Of Her Wedding Invite
PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters In 17th Rozgar Mela On October 24
PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters In 17th Rozgar Mela On October 24

Hearing her cries, a tenant intervened and managed to rescue her. Ajay threatened his mother with dire consequences as he left the spot.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Uma Bharti Urges Fencing Along Highways To Prevent Cow Deaths

MP News: Uma Bharti Urges Fencing Along Highways To Prevent Cow Deaths

Bhopal News: Man Brutally Assaults 67-Year-Old Mother, Victim At Hospital With Head Injury

Bhopal News: Man Brutally Assaults 67-Year-Old Mother, Victim At Hospital With Head Injury

MP News: Finance Department Keeps Close Watch On Market Trends Amid New GST Regime

MP News: Finance Department Keeps Close Watch On Market Trends Amid New GST Regime

MP News: Instead Of BDA And IDA, Metropolitan Region Development Authority To Be Set Up, Politician...

MP News: Instead Of BDA And IDA, Metropolitan Region Development Authority To Be Set Up, Politician...

Bhopal News: Man’s Body Found In Drain Identified, Victim’s Throat Was Slashed

Bhopal News: Man’s Body Found In Drain Identified, Victim’s Throat Was Slashed