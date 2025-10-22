Bhopal News: Man Brutally Assaults 67-Year-Old Mother, Victim At Hospital With Head Injury | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 67-year-old woman was brutally beaten by her son in Chhola Mandir area on Tuesday night. The accused allegedly attacked his mother with a stick, leaving her with a head injury and multiple wounds on her shoulder. The victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Chhola Mandir police launched an investigation after receiving the complaint and recorded the victim’s statement on Wednesday. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, police said.

According to reports, the victim Rama Devi resides in Navjeevan Colony and is a housewife. In her statement, she said that on Tuesday evening her son Ajay Sen alias Bunty returned home in an inebriated state and started throwing utensils without any reason.

When she objected, Ajay became violent and assaulted her. He then picked up a stick and struck her on the head causing a deep wound. However, the accused continued hitting her on the hands and shoulders.

Hearing her cries, a tenant intervened and managed to rescue her. Ajay threatened his mother with dire consequences as he left the spot.