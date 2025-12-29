MP News: Speeding SUV Rams Into Tea Stall In Jabalpur; Two Killed, Two Others Injured | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Monday, where two young men lost their lives and two others were left injured.

According to information, ṭhe incident took place in Sadafal village under the Kundam police station area, about 35 km from Jabalpur.

Here, a speeding SUV lost control and rammed into a roadside tea stall.

The deceased were identified as former BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president Deepak Mahobia and Akash Vishwakarma.

Both suffered serious injuries and were declared dead at the hospital. The injured were taken to Jabalpur Medical College for treatment.

Kundam police reached the spot after receiving information.

Villagers stage protest

After the accident, angry family members and villagers blocked the Jabalpur - Amarkantak highway. They demanded action against those responsible and better road safety measures.

According to police, the car was going from Jabalpur towards Amarkantak. The driver lost control while trying to save a bike rider, following which the vehicle crashed into the tea stall on the bypass road.

Several people were present near the stall at the time, causing panic at the spot.

Family members alleged that frequent accidents occur in the area due to the absence of speed breakers.

After police and administration officials assured action, the road blockade was cleared.

Additional SP (Rural) Suryakant Sharma said the vehicle has been seized and the driver taken into custody.

Further legal action will be taken after medical reports are received.