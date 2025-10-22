 Indore News: Patients Suffer As MYH Gates Barring One, Remain Shut
Indore News: Patients Suffer As MYH Gates Barring One, Remain Shut

Ambulances often forced to wait for 20–30 minutes due to traffic jams: Eyewitness report

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
Indore News: Patients Suffer As MYH Gates Barring One, Remain Shut | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s largest government hospital, Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, has turned into a nightmare for patients and attendants after the administration abruptly shut down almost a dozen entry gates allegedly on the dean’s orders following the recent “rat bite incident.”

For the past one month, nearly 12 gates of the sprawling hospital campus have remained locked, forcing all patients, doctors, staff, ambulances, and supply vehicles to use just one narrow route near the Dawa Bazaar (Madhumilan–Shivaji Vatika Road). The road, already choked with dense traffic, has now become a constant point of chaos and congestion.

Eyewitnesses and attendants report that ambulances are often forced to wait for 20–30 minutes before entering the hospital campus due to severe traffic jams at the single operational gate. Medical experts warn that such delays can prove fatal, especially for emergency cases arriving during the crucial “golden hour.”

“It’s shocking that one of India’s biggest government hospital has reduced itself to a logistical mess. Ambulances are getting stuck, and patients are collapsing at the gate,” said Lokesh Mujalda, National President of JAYS.

Violating public health norms

According to the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) guidelines issued by the Government of India, all major hospitals must have separate gates for different categories of movement, including:

Emergency entry gate

Supply and service entry gate

Mortuary vehicle gate

Casualty and ambulance gate

General public entrance

By closing all but one gate, the MY Hospital administration has blatantly violated these national norms, compromising patient safety, emergency response time, and overall hospital functionality.

article-image

MYH food ban leads to roadside distribution, causes traffic disruption

After the administration imposed a strict ban on food distribution inside the premises of Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, several social organisations and volunteers have shifted their meal service to the road outside the hospital.

However, this move has now started creating new challenges for both hospital management and commuters.

The ban was enforced following the recent deaths of two newborn children allegedly caused by rat bites within the hospital premises. To curb food waste and maintain hygiene, the authorities restricted any kind of meal service or distribution inside the hospital campus.

Owing to this social workers and voluntary groups moved their food distribution activities to the road outside the hospital gates. Every day, a large number of people gather along the roadside to collect food, leading to crowding and disruption of traffic flow near the main entrance.

According to eyewitnesses, the stretch of road in front of MY Hospital often remains congested as vehicles struggle to move through the crowd of patients attendants and volunteers serving food.

Some hospital staff and nearby shopkeepers have also raised concerns that food waste and leftovers are again attracting stray animals and rodents around the hospital boundary defeating the purpose of the ban.

